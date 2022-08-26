Pastor Michael Jennings says an Alabama police department unlawfully arrested him while he watered a neighbor’s flowers.

Pastor Michael Jennings says an Alabama police department unlawfully arrested him while he watered a neighbor’s flowers.Black Alabama pastor says he was wrongfully arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers. Michael Jennings was charged with obstructing government operations. The charge was dropped in June

A Black pastor in Alabama is suing after police handcuffed him for watering a neighbor’s flowers. The woman who called 911 later confirmed he is friends with the home’s owner, but Michael Jennings was arrested for “obstructing governmental operations.” Charges were dropped.

