Pastor Michael Jennings says an Alabama police department unlawfully arrested him while he watered a neighbor’s flowers. Black Alabama pastor says he was wrongfully arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers. Michael Jennings was charged with obstructing government operations. The charge was dropped in June Pastor Michael Jennings says an Alabama police department unlawfully arrested him while he watered a neighbor’s flowers. pic.twitter.com/4bQKW0T1z0 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 26, 2022 2022-08-26 21:27:53Pastor Michael Jennings says an Alabama police department unlawfully arrested him while he watered a neighbor’s flowers.

A Black pastor in Alabama is suing after police handcuffed him for watering a neighbor’s flowers. The woman who called 911 later confirmed he is friends with the home’s owner, but Michael Jennings was arrested for “obstructing governmental operations.” Charges were dropped.

#Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor’s flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor’s flowers when someone called 911. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn’t do anything wrong. pic.twitter.com/koSM9znxAG — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) August 26, 2022

Black pastor Michael Jennings was arrested in his neighbor’s yard in Childersburg AL. He was watering neighbors’ flowers, told police his neighbor asked him to look after his plants while he was out of town. They arrested him anyway though another neighbor vouched for him. — Frank-STOP-Christian-Nationalists-Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) August 24, 2022

