Orange County, California agreed to pay $480K to a woman who had a miscarriage after deputies stopped for Starbucks on the way to the hospital.She says jail staff did not help for 2 hours after her water broke. Deputies drove her in a patrol car instead of calling an ambulance.
— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 25, 2022
480k for a miscarriage. This country will let you know everything has a price. Her price is 480k for her baby. Sad
— Emelio Duran (@gambino3001) August 25, 2022
