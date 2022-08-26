Orange County, California agreed to pay $480K to a woman who had a miscarriage after deputies stopped for Starbucks on the way to the hospital.

Posted on August 26, 2022

Orange County, California agreed to pay $480K to a woman who had a miscarriage after deputies stopped for Starbucks on the way to the hospital.She says jail staff did not help for 2 hours after her water broke. Deputies drove her in a patrol car instead of calling an ambulance.

