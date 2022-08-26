Meningitis outbreak in Toronto : 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸.

Posted on August 26, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-26 01:49:13
Meningitis outbreak in Toronto. “Adults between 20 and 36 years old who have not received a meningococcal disease vaccine are strongly recommended to contact their health care provider to receive a meningococcal disease vaccine as soon as possible.”

It has not been able to identify a link between the cases, but all 3 individuals have recently been confirmed to have the same rare strain of serogroup C meningococcal disease

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media. 

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗼 #𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 #𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 #𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 #𝗼𝗻𝗲 #𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 #𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 #𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗮𝗹 #𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 #𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸Canada #Disease #National #TorontoPublicHealth #TheLatinVoxOne #person #died
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: