Meningitis outbreak in Toronto : 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸.

2022-08-26 01:49:13

Meningitis outbreak in Toronto. “Adults between 20 and 36 years old who have not received a meningococcal disease vaccine are strongly recommended to contact their health care provider to receive a meningococcal disease vaccine as soon as possible.”

It has not been able to identify a link between the cases, but all 3 individuals have recently been confirmed to have the same rare strain of serogroup C meningococcal disease

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

If you are between the ages of 20 and 36, make sure you received the meningococcal disease vaccine. **Especially if you were born in another country.** If you didn’t you must get vaccinated as soon as possible bc Toronto declared an outbreak after a death from the disease. pic.twitter.com/H3aOFTSGhB — Mike Gibbs🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@Mikeggibbs) August 25, 2022

Anyone can get Meningococcal (MenACWY) disease. The MenACWY vaccine protects against meningococcal disease, which can come on suddenly, without warning, and cause shock, coma, and death within hours of the first symptom. Learn more: [LINK]https://t.co/g5EKj2wlaf pic.twitter.com/UmcRmlPGAe — Immunize Nevada (@ImmunizeNV) August 24, 2022

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗼 #𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 #𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 #𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 #𝗼𝗻𝗲 #𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 #𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 #𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗮𝗹 #𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 #𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸Canada #Disease #National #TorontoPublicHealth #TheLatinVoxOne #person #died