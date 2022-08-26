LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 23:30:20

Meet Nick Lee OAM & #JodiLeeFoundation co-founder Tiffany Young, with their dogs Rosie & Twiggy. Jodi Lee bought the dogs for Christmas ’09, but sadly passed away from #bowelcancer a few weeks later. Nick & Tiffany went on to establish the Foundation in 2010. #InternationalDogDay



