Martin Onrot Death News : Toronto Music Scene Manager and Promoter Martin Onrot Has Died

2022-08-25 20:48:04

Martin Onrot has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Toronto Music Scene Manager and Promoter Martin Onrot Has Died.



Toronto Music Scene Manager and Promoter Martin Onrot Has Died https://t.co/syLD4oTAJm — Exclaim! News (@exclaimnews) August 25, 2022

Who is Martin Onrot

He was an early manager for Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, and went on to manage some of the most popular groups of the ’70s, including Chilliwack, Scrubbaloe Caine and Crowbar

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Martin Onrot . This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

R.I.P. Martin Onrot, legendary concert promoter who briefly managed Neil Young’s group Four to Go in Yorkville. #neilyoung #martinonrot #yorkville pic.twitter.com/o03bUWjzsf — Nicholas Jennings (@nicojennings) August 25, 2022

promoter Martin Onrot put this on , he passed away this week.also the first guy to bring Roxy Music and Led Zeppelin — eddie smith (@eddiesmith1960) August 25, 2022

