BREAKING: On the latest Rogan podcast, Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI came to Facebook and asked them to be “on high alert” about the Hunter Biden laptop story right before the 2020 election.
Why did FBI pushed a private owned platform to suppress a story that was true?
— Damon Imani🔅 (@damonimani) August 25, 2022
