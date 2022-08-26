Lily Renée Phillips Death News : Star artist for comics publisher Fiction House has died.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 21:10:04

Lily Renée Phillips has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Lily Renée Phillips. She was the star artist for comics publisher Fiction House. She received an Inkpot Award in 2007 at Comic-Con & was also inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame in 2021. Our condolences go out to her family.



We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Lily Renée Phillips. She was the star artist for comics publisher Fiction House. She received an Inkpot Award in 2007 at Comic-Con & was also inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame in 2021. Our condolences go out to her family. pic.twitter.com/4az6lCsVyh — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) August 25, 2022

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#heartbroken #hear #passing #Lily #Renée #Phillips #star #artist #comics #publisher #Fiction #House #received #Inkpot #Award #ComicCon #amp #inducted #Eisner #Hall #Fame #condolences #family

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Reddit

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



