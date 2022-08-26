Kyelia Colon Death : Woman found dead in a hotel room Friday night. In Jersey City.

Posted on August 26, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 22:20:40
Jersey City police have released few details as of Monday evening, simply stating they are investigating a woman found unresponsive at the Skyway Motel (who they are still working on identifying), located at 380 Tonnelle Ave., Facebook tributes have been coming in since Saturday evening.

Kyelia Colon was found dead in a hotel room Friday night. In jersey city. A Hoboken advocate. And we’ll know to that city. Not one peep about her on the news. Absolutely unacceptable. Her killer is still out there.

“She was outspoken, fought hard for our community, involved in the housing authority, and loved her family. We’re all really sad and shocked by this,” the councilman said over the phone this afternoon.
Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Kyelia #Colon #dead #hotel #room #Friday #night #jersey #city #Hoboken #advocate #city #peep #news #Absolutely #unacceptable #killer

Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: