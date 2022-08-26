Kyelia Colon Death : Woman found dead in a hotel room Friday night. In Jersey City.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Kyelia Colon was found dead in a hotel room Friday night. In jersey city. A Hoboken advocate. And we’ll know to that city. Not one peep about her on the news. Absolutely unacceptable. Her killer is still out there.
— Gemini season! (@LeeMES123) August 25, 2022
Murdered Mom of 6. Outspoken, Affordable Housing Advocate.
Honoring the memory of Kyelia S. Colon-Walker https://t.co/uM9WkE9OTo
— Thighana Ross (@AugustMisfit) August 25, 2022
Sending my deepest condolences to Kyelia’s family and friends on this tragic loss. May her memory and passionate advocacy on behalf of her community continue to be a blessing to all those who knew her.https://t.co/sbJxc8AC4J
— Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) August 25, 2022
