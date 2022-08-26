Kashmir Khan Death News : Kashmir Khan was a famous Hezb e Islami (HIG) commander from Shigal District of Kunar Province

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

Kashmir Khan was a famous Hezb e Islami (HIG) commander from Shigal District of Kunar Province. He joined HIG in 1977-78 in Peshawar and was appointed as commander in Kunar Province. He stayed loyal to Hekmatyar for many years. He passed away in Pakistan 2016.



