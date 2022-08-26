Kaila Chizer Death News : Houston Athletics mourns the loss of Kaila Chizer,

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

Kaila Chizer has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Houston Athletics mourns the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women’s Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday.

Houston Athletics mourns the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women’s Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. 📰 https://t.co/yPCB5a7FEX pic.twitter.com/TVCmKL5DBG — Houston Athletics (@UHCougars) August 25, 2022

Who is Kaila Chizer

Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where she played in 28 games in two seasons. Chizer played in six games, including one start, during the 2017-18 season with the Cougars.

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Kaila Chizer This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

It is with a heavy heart that we share this news, Kaila Chizer will forever be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ySSHtM77kO — Houston Women’s Basketball (@UHCougarWBB) August 25, 2022

UH women’s basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26 – UH said 26-year-old Kaila Chizer’s passing was unexpected. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. https://t.co/fX3hvBUQM5 via @KHOU — Debra Jones (@jones410) August 25, 2022

JustMeSandy wrote

My prayers are with The Chizer family, The University of Houston Women’s Basketball Program and the entire UH family!! This one hurts and it hurts bad to know Kaila is to love her the sweetest person ever. My prayers and thoughts go out to this entire family MY family!

