Juanaeh Newton Missing : Alameda County Last seen: Markham Elementary

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY- Alameda County
Last seen: Markham Elementary School
@oaklandpoliceca IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 26, 2022
