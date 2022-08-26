John Dawkins Death News : Players observed a minute’s silence for the late John Dawkins

2022-08-26 18:30:46

John Dawkins has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Before kick off tonight both sets of players observed a minute’s silence for the late John Dawkins who sadly passed away today. RIP JOHN a club legend and a legend of this town. pic.twitter.com/eDc3Wlq3Wt — Afan Lido F.C. (@CPDLidoAfan) August 26, 2022

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of John Dawkins . This is a development story.

