Joe E. Tata Death News : Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 85.

2022-08-25 23:46:15

Joe E. Tata has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 85.



Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 85. https://t.co/YdyF4sHiml — Newszf (@newszf_com) August 25, 2022

Who is Joseph E. Tata

Joseph E. Tata was an American television actor. He was known for his regular role as Nat Bussichio, the owner and operator of the Peach Pit diner, in the television series Beverly Hills, 90210. He also reprised his role as Nat a few times in the spin-off 90210 in the start of its first season.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Joseph E. Tata This is a development story.

The flag at the Peach Pit flies at half mast today as we bid farewell to Joe E. Tata, best known as Nat on 90210. I’m sure you’re cooking Mega Burgers in heaven and having a few laughs with Luke Perry. Rest in Peace… and Tata for now. pic.twitter.com/t6ydzpIY8j — Jack Campisi (@BackinJack) August 25, 2022

Ian Ziering confirms Joe E Tata from Beverly Hills, 90210 has died 🥺 A True Legend! pic.twitter.com/FxVUtAzX63 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 25, 2022

