Jerry Allison Death News : An architect of rock drumming who played and co-wrote songs with childhood friend Buddy Holly has died.

Jerry Allison, an architect of rock drumming who played and co-wrote songs with childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” has died. He was 82.https://t.co/E9yt7n7PpQ
— Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) August 26, 2022
Jerry Allison, the legendary drummer of Buddy Holly and the Crickets, has died.
August 22, 2022
He was a great drummer and great man and friend to Roy Orbison.
A huge part of Rock and Roll dies with him.
He will be missed.
Thank you for the music Jerry. pic.twitter.com/fKMa5kUMLu
— Roy Orbison (@ROYORBISON) August 25, 2022
Deeply saddened to hear that Jerry Allison, drummer with Buddy Holly & The Crickets, has passed away. Back in June I thoroughly enjoyed a wonderful chat with Jerry for Vintage Rock magazine. He was a true gent, thoughts and sympathies go out to his family and friends…
RIP JI pic.twitter.com/hlstSdx7lU
— Danny Biggane (@Danny_Biggane) August 22, 2022
Will Birch wrote
Very sorry to hear Jerry Allison of the Crickets has died at 82, on right in this 1997 photo with band mates et moi. With Buddy Holly and Joe B Mauldin, Jerry helped invent the pop group, the rock band, and start a musical revolution that would change lives. A lovely chap.
Traces of Texas wrote
Y’all, drummer Jerry Allison, last of the original Crickets, died yesterday. Jerry & Buddy Holley were friends in Lubbock. They started The Crickets along with Joe Maudlin and Nikki Sullivan. Jerry Allison co-wrote “Peggy Sue” & “That’ll Be the Day.” A bit of history is gone.
