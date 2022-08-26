Jerry Allison Death News : An architect of rock drumming who played and co-wrote songs with childhood friend Buddy Holly has died.

Jerry Allison has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
Jerry Allison, an architect of rock drumming who played and co-wrote songs with childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” has died. He was 82.

Who is Jerry Allison

Jerry Ivan Allison was an American musician, best known as the drummer for The Crickets and co-writer of their hits “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue”, recorded with Buddy Holly. His only solo chart entry on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Real Wild Child”, issued in 1958 under the name Ivan.
BornAugust 31, 1939, Hillsboro, TX
DiedAugust 22, 2022

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Jerry Allison This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media. 

Will Birch wrote
Very sorry to hear Jerry Allison of the Crickets has died at 82, on right in this 1997 photo with band mates et moi. With Buddy Holly and Joe B Mauldin, Jerry helped invent the pop group, the rock band, and start a musical revolution that would change lives. A lovely chap.

Traces of Texas wrote
Y’all, drummer Jerry Allison, last of the original Crickets, died yesterday. Jerry & Buddy Holley were friends in Lubbock. They started The Crickets along with Joe Maudlin and Nikki Sullivan. Jerry Allison co-wrote “Peggy Sue” & “That’ll Be the Day.” A bit of history is gone.

