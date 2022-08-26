Jerry Allison Death News : An architect of rock drumming who played and co-wrote songs with childhood friend Buddy Holly has died.

2022-08-26 00:10:00

Jerry Allison has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Jerry Allison, an architect of rock drumming who played and co-wrote songs with childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” has died. He was 82.

Jerry Allison, the legendary drummer of Buddy Holly and the Crickets, has died. August 22, 2022 He was a great drummer and great man and friend to Roy Orbison. A huge part of Rock and Roll dies with him. He will be missed. Thank you for the music Jerry. pic.twitter.com/fKMa5kUMLu — Roy Orbison (@ROYORBISON) August 25, 2022

Who is Jerry Allison

Jerry Ivan Allison was an American musician, best known as the drummer for The Crickets and co-writer of their hits “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue”, recorded with Buddy Holly. His only solo chart entry on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Real Wild Child”, issued in 1958 under the name Ivan. Born: August 31, 1939, Hillsboro, TX Died: August 22, 2022

