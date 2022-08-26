Jeremiah Vernelson Death News :Every Sullivan jersey marked with “Vernelson” in remembrance of Jeremiah Vernelson

2022-08-26 22:35:13

Jeremiah Vernelson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Every Sullivan jersey marked with “ Vernelson ” in remembrance of Jeremiah Vernelson who tragically passed earlier this year. Vernelson ’s #14 jersey was also presented to his family.

A special night for these Sullivan Golden Arrows. Every jersey has Vernelson on the back to honor teammate Jeremiah Vernelson who passed away back in May.

The lights will burn bright at Northview baseball field in honor of Jeremiah Vernelson. We lift up our prayers to his family and our friends in Sullivan. #13strong — Craig Trout (@Crgtrt36) June 1, 2022