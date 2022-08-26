James Anthony Nolan Death News : Unruly tourist who caused mayhem in New Zealand has died in England.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 21:46:33

James Anthony Nolan has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

No great loss #GoodRiddance Unruly tourist who caused mayhem in New Zealand has died in England, via @nzherald.

Relatives in the United Kingdom have posted tributes on social media to James Anthony Nolan, who was the leader of the controversial travelling group that holidayed in New Zealand.



No great loss #GoodRiddance Unruly tourist who caused mayhem in New Zealand has died in England, via @nzherald

Who is James Anthony Nolan ?

James Anthony Nolan is the leader of the unruly British travelling group who caused mayhem around the North Island three summers ago – and then fled NZ using someone else’s passport.

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of James Anthony Nolan This is a development story.

