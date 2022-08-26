Ivan Davis Death News : Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ivan R. Davis Sr.,

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 20:29:07

Ivan R. Davis has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Meharry extends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ivan R. Davis Sr., M.D. ’74. Dr. Davis was an award-winning Meharry graduate–he trained and mentored Meharrians that followed at Meharry Hubbard Hospital and the Alvin C. York VA Hospital.



We are wrapping our hearts and minds around the unexpected death of Dr. Ivan R. Davis, Sr., an amazing husband, father, grandfather, loved one, and friend to so many. Thank you all for your love of our father and support of our family. — Ivan Davis (@irdavisjr) August 22, 2022

