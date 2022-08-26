Imonie Hackett Death News : Imonie Hackett, shot by trooper in Austintown has died

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-26 18:10:56
Imonie Hackett has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
Imonie Hackett, shot by trooper in Austintown has died: Sources
Imonie Hackett, shot by trooper in Austintown has died: Sources https://t.co/hphc1lukXb
— usa jaun news (@UsaJaun) August 26, 2022
Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. @21WFMJNews https://t.co/gbweH3Tml7
— Erin Simonek (@ErinWFMJ) August 26, 2022
