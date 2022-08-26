LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
RECALL: Health Alert Issued After Plastic, Blue Dye Found In Frozen Chicken Tenders.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast tenders “gluten free” that may be contaminated.
RECALL: Health Alert Issued After Plastic, Blue Dye Found In Frozen Chicken Tenders https://t.co/C3JTOECZzY pic.twitter.com/9yV8Vo52s4
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2022
