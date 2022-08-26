LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends four Broward County school board members due to neglect of duty, incompetence, and misuse of authority in wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
— Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 26, 2022
More proof that under @GovRonDeSantis, Florida is no longer a democracy.
These politically motivated suspensions will now total 6 suspended elected officials in Broward County — and none who have committed a crime — in the state’s most Democratic county.https://t.co/DWzph483OH
— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 26, 2022
In 2019, he removed Susan Bucher as Palm Beach SOE
sun-sentinel.com
Gov. DeSantis replaces Palm Beach elections chief after 2018 election woes
Susan Bucher, the long-time supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County, was suspended Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said “Palm Beach County stands alone in that level of ineptitude” in the…
Sara *That Girl!* wrote
What did he remove them for? Any specific reason? I’m genuinely asking, not from Florida or the South.
When you’re elected DA you must take an oath to defend the Constitution and to faithfully execute your position which, in his case, was to uphold the law. He refused to uphold the law.
Johnny_Chimp0 wrote
Well the state attorney was suspended because he outright said he wouldn’t enforce a law, the school board members idk about, im sure it’s got something to do with ur trans agenda
You Matter wrote
Be specific if you’re going to defend the fascist.. He was suspended because of the abortion ban, which is not law in FL at this point. His suspension was out of line.
