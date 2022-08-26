Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends four Broward County school board members due to neglect of duty.

Sara *That Girl!* wrote What did he remove them for? Any specific reason? I’m genuinely asking, not from Florida or the South.

In 2019, he removed Susan Bucher as Palm Beach SOEsun-sentinel.comGov. DeSantis replaces Palm Beach elections chief after 2018 election woesSusan Bucher, the long-time supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County, was suspended Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said “Palm Beach County stands alone in that level of ineptitude” in the…

As for the board, the Grand Jury recommended their removal for “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence,” and making “uninformed or even misinformed decisions, incompetent management and lack of meaningful oversight” of a billion $$$!When you’re elected DA you must take an oath to defend the Constitution and to faithfully execute your position which, in his case, was to uphold the law. He refused to uphold the law.

Johnny_Chimp0 wrote

Well the state attorney was suspended because he outright said he wouldn’t enforce a law, the school board members idk about, im sure it’s got something to do with ur trans agenda

You Matter wrote

Be specific if you’re going to defend the fascist.. He was suspended because of the abortion ban, which is not law in FL at this point. His suspension was out of line.

