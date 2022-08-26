2022-08-26 17:49:34

Gerald Potterton has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

👈👈主页 ‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died: “He brought great wit and creativity to every project” The post ‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died appeared first on NME.

👈👈主页 ‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died: “He brought great wit and creativity to every project” The post ‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died appeared first on NME. pic.twitter.com/faQbcb2klm — 优质幼女幼齿萝莉✈️电报群幼幼破处父女偷拍厕拍乱伦母子母狗 (@RandolphBartle3) August 26, 2022

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Gerald Potterton. This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.