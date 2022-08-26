Gerald Potterton Death News : Gerald Potterton, ‘Heavy Metal’ Director, Dies at 91

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 20:30:04

Gerald Potterton has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Gerald Potterton, ‘Heavy Metal’ Director, Dies at 91 Potterton passed away at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, Quebec on Aug. 23, the National Film Board of Canada said on Wednesday.😢



Gerald Potterton, ‘Heavy Metal’ Director, Dies at 91 Potterton passed away at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, Quebec on Aug. 23, the National Film Board of Canada said on Wednesday.😢 pic.twitter.com/0SEleQkjxp — Sumner (@renmusb1) August 25, 2022

We are heartbroken to share the loss of the legendary, Gerald Potterton, filmmaker and animator who directed the 1981 Heavy Metal film. His contributions to animation including @thebeatles Yellow Submarine. His legacy touched and changed many lives. Rest in power good sir. pic.twitter.com/wPXxs5cB88 — Heavy Metal Magazine (@HeavyMetalInk) August 24, 2022

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of animator, writer, director and producer Gerald Potterton 🕊️ He worked on The Beatles’ animation ‘Yellow Submarine,’ and is credited with the layout of the ‘Liverpool sequence’ which features the song Eleanor Rigby Rest in peace Gerald ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ksiqoI4Y1X — The Beatles Story (@beatlesstory) August 25, 2022

🕯️ With a heavy heart, we mourn the passing of long-time friend and collaborator Gerald Potterton (1931-2022). Join us in celebrating the life of the director behind Heavy Metal & The Railrodder by revisiting his #NFB filmography→ https://t.co/9gzBNJKjvF

📸w/ Buster Keaton, 1965 pic.twitter.com/WYzJlgMsdR — National Film Board of Canada (@thenfb) August 24, 2022

