Fred Lyon Death News : Beloved San Francisco’s photographer has passed away.

Fred Lyon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

The great Fred Lyon has died at the age of 98 Lyon has been called “San Francisco’s Brassaï ,” and has also been compared to Cartier-Bresson, Atget, and Andre Kertesz, but with a San Francisco twist.

Photos of Fred Lyon taken in 2016. A kind & generous photographer who lived well, worked industriously, met with friends, fans & journalists at his SF studio. RIP pic.twitter.com/RYdX0JjHRJ — lisa amand (@Imnofoodie) August 25, 2022

Absolutely devastated to learn about the passing of an icon, Fred Lyon. He will always be one of my favorite people and the most charming man I’ve ever known. pic.twitter.com/URG20wCA20 — Niniane 🌻 (@NinianeK) August 25, 2022