Fred Lyon Death News : Beloved San Francisco’s photographer has passed away.

Posted on August 26, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-26 22:12:37
Fred Lyon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
The great Fred Lyon has died at the age of 98 Lyon has been called “San Francisco’s Brassaï ,” and has also been compared to Cartier-Bresson, Atget, and Andre Kertesz, but with a San Francisco twist.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media. 

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Fred #Lyon #Death #San #Franciscos #greatest #photographer #passed
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: