Former officer Ryan Remington of Tucson Az, is facing a manslaughter charge for fatally shooting Richard Lee Richards in his wheelchair .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Former officer Ryan Remington, who was terminated from the Tucson Police Department earlier this year, is facing a manslaughter charge for fatally shooting Richard Lee Richards in his wheelchair in November of 2021.
Former officer Ryan Remington, who was terminated from the Tucson Police Department earlier this year, is facing a manslaughter charge for fatally shooting Richard Lee Richards in his wheelchair in November of 2021.
— Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) August 25, 2022
He just ran up and started shooting multiple times? And then they play act and handcuff him?
The cop that murdered this man isn’t the only cop there that needs to held accountable.
— LeaLeander (@LeaLeander1) August 25, 2022
So after shooting him in the back over and over, his body falls to the ground and one of the killers man handles the victim’s lifeless body to put him in handcuffs…
He just ran up and shot him 9 times. WTF did I just see? He had a knife and was in a wheel chair. Accused of shoplifting and pulling the knife on an employee. So the punishment was to be shot 9 times in the back? No Taser, no simply just grabbing the wheel chair handles?
What’s lower? “Police put fifty rounds into deceased black man at his funeral, said that the makeup was so lifelike they perceived him as a threat as he lay in his coffin. The man was declared ‘even more deceased’ at the time of the shooting.”Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#officer #Ryan #Remington #terminated #Tucson #Police #Department #earlier #year #facing #manslaughter #charge #fatally #shooting #Richard #Lee #Richards #wheelchair #November