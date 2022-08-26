Former officer Ryan Remington of Tucson Az, is facing a manslaughter charge for fatally shooting Richard Lee Richards in his wheelchair .

2022-08-25 20:10:18Former officer Ryan Remington, who was terminated from the Tucson Police Department earlier this year, is facing a manslaughter charge for fatally shooting Richard Lee Richards in his wheelchair in November of 2021.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

He just ran up and started shooting multiple times? And then they play act and handcuff him? The cop that murdered this man isn’t the only cop there that needs to held accountable. — LeaLeander (@LeaLeander1) August 25, 2022

Guy Coniglio wrote

So after shooting him in the back over and over, his body falls to the ground and one of the killers man handles the victim’s lifeless body to put him in handcuffs…

LeaLeander wrote

He just ran up and shot him 9 times. WTF did I just see? He had a knife and was in a wheel chair. Accused of shoplifting and pulling the knife on an employee. So the punishment was to be shot 9 times in the back? No Taser, no simply just grabbing the wheel chair handles?