Edmonds Police is searching for missing 11 year old Isaac who is Autistic .

#missing 11 year old Isaac is Autistic and has been missing from home near 212/76 for several hours. White male 5ft 100lbs w/ lt.brown hair & hazel eyes. Wearing blue tank top w/green on it & black shorts w/ bright green and sandals. Call 911 if seen.
— Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) August 26, 2022
