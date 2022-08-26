Dr. James Evans Death News : Pioneering scholar of Black religion has died.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 21:10:53

Dr. James Evans has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

The HUSD Community extends its condolences to the family of Dr. James Evans, a pioneering scholar of Black religion. Our prayers are with our friends @crcds.

The HUSD Community extends its condolences to the family of Dr. James Evans, a pioneering scholar of Black religion. Our prayers are with our friends @crcds. https://t.co/9VJTTh2X2S — HowardU Divinity (@HUSDIVINITY) August 25, 2022

The Board of Trustees, President, Faculty, Staff, and students regret to announce the death of The Reverend Dr. James H. Evans, Jr. who departed this life in Rochester, New York on Thursday, Aug. 25. Read more:https://t.co/SsAeWNo2yU#CRCDSCares #ReviveUsAgain pic.twitter.com/Uav9xe1do7 — CRCDS (@crcds) August 25, 2022

