Double Oak Police Sgt. Clint Murphy Death News

2022-08-26 18:31:04
Double Oak Police Sgt. Clint Murphy has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
The Town of Westlake would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Double Oak Police Sgt. Clint Murphy. @doubleoaktx
— Town of Westlake (@townofwestlake) August 26, 2022
Our hearts break at the news of Double Oak’s Police Sergeant Clint Murphy’s death. He served 8 years for the Double Oak Police Department. Our thoughts are with his family during this time. https://t.co/ZJ0MwbTMHN
— KrondaForTexas (@KrondaForTexas) August 26, 2022
