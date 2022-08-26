Dream the Youtuber Death News : YouTuber “Dream.” Has passed away at the age of 22

2022-08-26 01:49:47

Dream the Youtuber has reportedly died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

YouTuber “Dream.” Has passed away at the age of 22

YouTuber “Dream.” Has passed away at the age of 22 pic.twitter.com/0PptWDYRcI — WSJ (@Dientity) August 26, 2022

This is an unconfirmed and unverified report.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

yoonA: minyoung, who was once unemployed, got a job. she’s working hard towards her dream as a beauty youtuber.

director: i think minyoung character is one of the most important factors (of the movie). she gets more actively involved in the investigation.pic.twitter.com/Jfz4cVSPTN — 🐭👄💉 (@ordinarynojaem) August 25, 2022

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#YouTuber #Dream #passed #age