Bobby Swartz Death News Sergeant Bobby Swartz, from Ok County Sheriff has died

2022-08-26 00:51:25

Sergeant Bobby Swartz of the Oklahoma County Sheriff has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

The Oklahoma County deputy who was shot and killed yesterday in the line of duty is Sgt. Bobby Swartz . An unfathomable tragedy for his family and colleagues.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Bobby Swartz, from @OkCountySheriff, who was shot and killed while serving eviction paperwork. A second deputy was also shot in this incident, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

RIP. Oklahoma Sergeant Bobby Swartz was murdered when he was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice. Another deputy was also shot and is in stable condition. STOP SHOOTING MY POLICE OFFICERS!!! #rip #murdered #eow #SergeantBobbySwartz #OklahomaCountySheriffsOffice pic.twitter.com/ljLBGDp4YQ — Protecting the Blue (@protectingblue) August 23, 2022

