David Elcock Death News : Brilliant radio show host "Big Brother" Dave Elcock who passed away today.

2022-08-25 22:09:41

Broadcasting legend David Elcock who ruled the morning airwaves on NBS Radio 610 AM Radio in the 1980s has died.

Elcock was dubbed Dean of Broadcasters for his rich versatility and dominance of the early morning airwaves.

He died in the US where he resided in New York City this morning, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Excellent thread from Franka on the brilliant radio show host “Big Brother” Dave Elcock who passed away today. Literally the King of the morning radio show. He will never be forgotten by multiple generations of Trinbagonians. Rest in Peace Sir. 🙏🏽 🕊 🌈

Franka Philip wrote

We’ve lost a Trinbagonian broadcasting icon as Dave Elcock passed away today. His morning show was must-listen radio for the daily commute in the late 70s and 80s. “Big Brother Dave” as he was known was a huge supporter of local music and he also jumped into the ring, and scored a couple of hits with his then wife Mavis John including You Are What Love Is. Elcock used to do impressions, he created characters and interesting segments on his programme. He was much sought after as a host and MC at cultural events as well. Unfortunately he battled with mental health issues. During my time as Guardian features editor, I tried to get him to speak about it but he politely declined. I hope he knew how loved and respected he was in T&T. Deepest condolences to Dave Elcock’s family and friends. He will always be regarded as one of the best radio presenters we ever had in this country.

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Dave Elcock This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

It was David Elcock who’d wake me up every morning, from primary school in the 1970s, to secondary school in the 80s.

When he was on radio, life was bearable.

When he wasn’t, it was boring.

Hope to see you later, Big Brother Dave.

‘Til we meet again. — jarrod butts 💙💛 (@jarrodbutts) August 25, 2022



