Carissa Odegaard Death News : 31-year-old mother has died after a brutal attack by her ex-husband Anders Odegaard.

2022-08-25 20:30:04

A 31-year-old mother has died after a brutal attack, with her ex-husband being the main suspect in the assault.

KVLY reports the incident happened Tuesday night when police were called to a home with reports of a domestic dispute.

Authorities said Carissa Odegaard was reportedly attacked that evening by her ex-husband Anders Odegaard, 31, inside the home with their five children witnessing the incident.

Lawyer Anders Odegaard allegedly beat his ex-wife Carissa Odegaard to death as she clung to the youngest of their 5 children and 2 others screamed for help. 2 boys flagged down a passing driver and begged him to call 911.

PRAYERS TO HER KIDS AND FAMILY 🙏A 31-year-old mother has died after a brutal attack with her ex-husband being the main suspect in the assault. https://t.co/RApoEc0BXK — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) August 25, 2022

@mikerreports The correct verb is lying, not laying: “Carissa Odegaard was unresponsive laying [sic] in a doorway – with a pool of blood around her head.” — Daphne Miller (@DaphneDMiller) August 25, 2022

Elaina Ruth wrote

I don’t have the words to describe the last 24 hours of finding out about my dear friend Carissa Odegaard She was such a loving and caring mom who was so positive and supportive of everyone. She lifted up every mother and was always there to cheer us up, let us vent, and to offer an extra meal. All of this and more while being a single mom herself. She leaves behind 5 beautiful young children ages 3-9. I just saw Carissa on Friday when she brought her kids over to swim at our place. She was so happy and her kids were having so much fun. We talked about her kids and she asked about mine. We joked around and talked about our future school year plans. Never would I have ever thought this would be the last time I ever saw her beautiful, smiling face. Fly high among the angels Carissa. You were taken way too soon. We greatly miss you. 1 in 3 men and women experience partner violence in our nation. This needs to end. Speak up if you hear or see anything. Please call the your local Domestic Violence shelter or the National Hotline at 800-799-7233. Attached is her family’s Go Fund Me for funeral expenses and for her childrens’ future. Jessica Ford wrote It’s been harder to breathe today. Harder to look at my babies and know that hers won’t wake up to her tomorrow. Carissa Odegaard was my friend. And she was the best. She supported my businesses, brought her kids to my music classes for years. Encouraged me, cheered me on. She was always up for a chat after class to talk about kids, life & how things can be hard. Her grace, class, compassion and just pure kindness were only a few of the qualities that made her so great. Watching you parent was humbling and I’m so happy this last Spring brought us together more often. Life got busy and I didn’t see you as much. I wish I could go back and see you more. I’ll always cherish our friendship. I’ll miss you. Laura Vaughn wrote My heart hurts so much. As I was sending my kids to their first day of school, my sweet friend Carissa Odegaard passed away after being assaulted by her ex-husband during a custody exchange. Carissa, you loved so well. You will be missed by so many. I am struggling to process this loss right now. I am heartbroken, but I am also angry. I am choosing to focus on what an amazing person she was. How much she loved God, and loved her kids well. We had our babies together and we grew as moms together. Our oldest were born just months apart, our girls 2 months apart and our youngest one day. She squeezed 5 babies into the time I had 4. We met when I bought a hat from her when our firstborns were tiny. We took music classes and attended play dates together. We celebrated each of our babies together and she was such an example to me as a mom, she taught me so much. I spent the yesterday looking through our messages, through her old posts in our moms group, and seeing what an amazing friend she was to me over the years. I also spent time looking at the photographs that she took of me and my family over the years. I will never look at those photos the same. I can see her face on the other side of that camera, and hear her voice and giggle as she got my kids to smile. We were going to do so many play dates with our 3 year olds together this year, and I was looking forward to her taking our family photos in October. My heart hurts to think of doing those things without her here. Carissa did not hide the fact that she left him because his mental health became emotionally abusive. She was clear that emotional abuse is abuse and she would not stand for it. She would not allow her children to be subjected to that. She fought him for full custody, but legally still had to let her babies go with him when he was emotionally abusive. But Carissa was also very clear that she was not concerned for her or the kids physical safety. He had never harmed her or the kids physically once. It only took once. Please keep her family and those five sweet children in your prayers. God is good and He will use this senseless act of violence, but it’s disgusting that He needs to. If you’re able, please support your local domestic violence center in her honor. Domestic violence affects so many people, families, and communities.

