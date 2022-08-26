Bethesda Bike Accident : UPDATE: Police have confirmed that a bicyclist has died

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 21:27:52

A person suffered traumatic injuries Thursday afternoon following a collision involving a bicycle on River Road in Bethesda

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that a bicyclist has died.



UPDATE: Police have confirmed that a bicyclist has died https://t.co/CAjz4vXr2t https://t.co/XjoEm5xfLE — Dan Schere (@Daniel_Schere) August 25, 2022

#Breaking Cyclist struck and killed on River Road between Ridgefield Rd & Little Falls Pkwy in Bethesda around 4:05pm. The victim is an adult female. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cyclist is on the scene. #MCP pic.twitter.com/f2IDmO6oSr — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) August 25, 2022

