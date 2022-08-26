ASSAULT ARREST : Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury

ASSAULT ARREST On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached. pic.twitter.com/cEj9RwWdt1

2022-08-25 22:04:05ASSAULT ARRESTOn Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached.

This racist attacking these innocent women is Esmi Upton of Plano, Texas. Full name: Esmeralda Armendarez-Upton, she is a realtor for California Federal Bank. She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

She wants to be famous for all the wrong reasons. pic.twitter.com/psYfOQpNW0

— Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) August 25, 2022