ASSAULT ARREST : Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury

ASSAULT ARREST
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached.
— Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 25, 2022
This racist attacking these innocent women is Esmi Upton of Plano, Texas. Full name: Esmeralda Armendarez-Upton, she is a realtor for California Federal Bank. She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.
She wants to be famous for all the wrong reasons. pic.twitter.com/psYfOQpNW0
— Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) August 25, 2022
Esmeralda (Esmi) Armendarez-Upton, she is a realtor for California Federal Bank. She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.
Another #FakeChristian w hate in her heart! pic.twitter.com/KGKuiY4aln
— Kemu 🇺🇦 (@kemu808) August 25, 2022
