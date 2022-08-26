ASSAULT ARREST : Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury

2022-08-25 22:04:05
ASSAULT ARREST
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached.

