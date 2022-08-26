LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 17-year-old girl said she was gang-raped and had to wait FIVE HOURS before a police officer spoke to her. And people wonder why victims don’t come forward.
Warning: The details of this are graphic.
A 17-year-old girl said she was gang-raped and had to wait FIVE HOURS before a police officer spoke to her. And people wonder why victims don’t come forward.
Warning: The details of this are graphic. https://t.co/0THrJQSgWH
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 25, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#17yearold #girl #gangraped #wait #HOURS #police #officer #spoke #people #victims #dont #Warning #details #graphic