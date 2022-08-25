Professor Gregory Maskarinec Death News : We are sad to announce that Professor Gregory Maskarinec, CSAS Affiliate Faculty has died.

Posted on August 25, 2022

Gregory Maskarinec has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

We are sad to announce that Professor Gregory Maskarinec, CSAS Affiliate Faculty, anthropologist of health and healing in Nepal and the Pacific, and Director of Global Health and International Medicine @JABSOM, passed away on June 16, 2022. In a recent …

Who is Gregory Maskarinec

Mr. Maskarinec CSAS Affiliate Faculty, anthropologist of health and healing in Nepal and the Pacific, and Director of Global Health and International Medicine @JABSOM

Cause of Death.
As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Gregory Maskarinec This is a development story.

