Professor Gregory Maskarinec Death News : We are sad to announce that Professor Gregory Maskarinec, CSAS Affiliate Faculty has died.

2022-08-25 01:34:18

Gregory Maskarinec has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

We are sad to announce that Professor Gregory Maskarinec, CSAS Affiliate Faculty, anthropologist of health and healing in Nepal and the Pacific, and Director of Global Health and International Medicine @JABSOM, passed away on June 16, 2022. In a recent … https://t.co/KTwUSKyZkN pic.twitter.com/7mCBfZZ81l — UH Mānoa CSAS (@UHCSAS) August 25, 2022

Who is Gregory Maskarinec

Mr. Maskarinec CSAS Affiliate Faculty, anthropologist of health and healing in Nepal and the Pacific, and Director of Global Health and International Medicine @JABSOM

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Gregory Maskarinec This is a development story.

Prof. Gregory C. Maskarinec, an eminent scholar of medical anthropology and true friend of many Nepali colleagues passed away on 16 June 2022. His intellectual contribution will always be remembered. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lbmVqXkOer — Madhusudan Subedi मधुसूदन सुबेदी (@Madhusudan1964) June 18, 2022

