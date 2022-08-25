Bob Fleisher of LaPorte Death News

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 01:30:31

Bob Fleisher has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

On behalf of the 96.7 the Eagle and HTNN teams, we send our condolences to the friends and family of Bob Fleisher of LaPorte, Indiana. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy.



