Washington dc shooting today : O Street, NW. Shooting Update

Posted on August 24, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-24 18:21:08
Executive Assistant Chief Benedict provides an update on a shooting that occurred recently in the unit block of O Street, NW.Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Recent Stories.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Executive #Assistant #Chief #Benedict #update #shooting #occurred #unit #block #Street #info #Call #7279099text

Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: