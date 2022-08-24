Washington dc shooting today : O Street, NW. Shooting Update

2022-08-24 18:21:08Executive Assistant Chief Benedict provides an update on a shooting that occurred recently in the unit block of O Street, NW.Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

MPD is currently responding to a shooting in the unit block of O Street, NW. Multiple victims have been shot. Please avoid the area.

Media staging for the on-scene briefing is in the block.

