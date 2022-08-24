Washington dc shooting today : O Street, NW. Shooting Update

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Executive Assistant Chief Benedict provides an update on a shooting that occurred recently in the unit block of O Street, NW.Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
Executive Assistant Chief Benedict provides an update on a shooting that occurred recently in the unit block of O Street, NW.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 https://t.co/axaWaxZB3s
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 24, 2022
MPD is currently responding to a shooting in the unit block of O Street, NW. Multiple victims have been shot. Please avoid the area.
Media staging for the on-scene briefing is in the block.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 24, 2022
BREAKING/ MASS SHOOTING/ 5 PEOPLE SHOT/ 1ST & O STREET N.W. NEAR SCHOOL/ MPD is on the scene of a shooting with 5 people shot to possible DOA.
— killmoenetwork™ (@Killmoenews1) August 24, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Executive #Assistant #Chief #Benedict #update #shooting #occurred #unit #block #Street #info #Call #7279099text