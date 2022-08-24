Update : Child who fell out a fourth-floor window on American Legion Highway in Dorchester has died

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-24 22:12:04

Child who fell out a fourth-floor window on American Legion Highway in Dorchester has died

Child who fell out a fourth-floor window on American Legion Highway in Dorchester has died https://t.co/cfk87FwotE — Boston News Now (@bostonnewsnow) August 24, 2022

🔘Update🔘 @bostonpolice Bureau of Investigative Services Superintendent Felipe Colon Briefed the Media at the incident on American Legion Highway where a 4 Year Old Child was transported with life threatening injuries to a local Trauma Center. pic.twitter.com/HAS2qx76YS — Live Boston (@LiveBoston617) August 17, 2022

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

