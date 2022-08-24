Tim Page Death News : Vietnam war photographer has died.

We have lost a legend – irreplaceable Tim Page. And a very kind Tim Page who welcomed all into his extraordinary life. Tim Page, Gonzo Photographer of Vietnam War, Dead at 78 https://t.co/j7rrWiwX3d — Elizabeth Hue Becker (@Elizbeckerwrite) August 24, 2022

Vietnam War photographer Tim Page has died in Bellingen after a battle with cancer. He took one of my all-time favourite photos, of a crowd recoiling from the dust kicked up by a helicopter during 1993 elections staged under the aegis of a UN peacekeeping operation in Cambodia: pic.twitter.com/8V5pp56LUc — Sean Gleeson (@seanjgleeson) August 24, 2022



This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Tim #Page #Vietnam #war #photographers #career #pictures #RIP