Tim Page Death News : Vietnam war photographer has died.

2022-08-24 18:26:34
He was one of the Vietnam War’s most famous, respected and unbound photojournalists. His photos of savage violence and cruel death helped to turn Americans against a war that he knew from the start of his coverage could not be won by the U.S. military.
Tim Page died at his home in Bellingen, New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday. His partner, Marianne Harris, said he succumbed quickly to the liver and lung cancer that had riddled his body. He was 78.
Tim Page: the Vietnam war photographer’s career in pictures #RIP
Tim Page: the Vietnam war photographer’s career in pictures #RIP https://t.co/nEeLRXjy8o
— David Camburn (@DavidCamburn) August 24, 2022
Who is Tim Page
Tim Page was a British-Australian photographer who made his name during the Vietnam War, and was later based in Brisbane, Australia. Wikipedia
Born: May 25, 1944, Royal Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom
Died: August 24, 2022
Cause of Death.
Sad to hear of legend war photographer #TimPage‘s death. Page’s work had a huge impact on so many journalists, but for me an meeting with him in 2009 changed the trajectory of my career, and had a greater influence on me than I could ever have known… 1/ https://t.co/lN1HZ0YT2a
— Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) August 24, 2022
We have lost a legend – irreplaceable Tim Page. And a very kind Tim Page who welcomed all into his extraordinary life.
Tim Page, Gonzo Photographer of Vietnam War, Dead at 78 https://t.co/j7rrWiwX3d
— Elizabeth Hue Becker (@Elizbeckerwrite) August 24, 2022
Vietnam War photographer Tim Page has died in Bellingen after a battle with cancer. He took one of my all-time favourite photos, of a crowd recoiling from the dust kicked up by a helicopter during 1993 elections staged under the aegis of a UN peacekeeping operation in Cambodia: pic.twitter.com/8V5pp56LUc
— Sean Gleeson (@seanjgleeson) August 24, 2022
