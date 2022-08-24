Tim Page Death News : Vietnam war photographer has died.

Posted on August 24, 2022

2022-08-24 18:26:34

Tim Page has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

He was one of the Vietnam War’s most famous, respected and unbound photojournalists. His photos of savage violence and cruel death helped to turn Americans against a war that he knew from the start of his coverage could not be won by the U.S. military.

Tim Page died at his home in Bellingen, New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday. His partner, Marianne Harris, said he succumbed quickly to the liver and lung cancer that had riddled his body. He was 78.


Who is Tim Page

Tim Page was a British-Australian photographer who made his name during the Vietnam War, and was later based in Brisbane, Australia. Wikipedia
Born: May 25, 1944, Royal Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom
Died: August 24, 2022

