Sailor Tuckers disappearance : Jessica Skelton, Sailor Elizabeth Tucker’s biological mother, is the person of interest

Posted on August 24, 2022

Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1, of Austin. #AmberAlert issued for Austin toddler.

Police say Jessica Skelton, Sailor Elizabeth Tucker’s biological mother, is the person of interest in this case. Police say there is an immediate concern for the child’s safety.

We now have a suspect in Sailor Tuckers disappearance!! JESSICA SKELTON!! PLEASE SHARE!! ** PLEASE DO NOT DISMISS THIS BC SHE IS A WOMAN – SHE COULD BE TRAFFICKING THIS CHILD, SHE CAN HARM HER, SHE IS A THREAT!!

AMBER ALERT update out of Austin: Police are looking for 22-year-old Jessica Skelton accused of taking 1-year-old Sailor Tucker from a SW Austin home Tuesday night. Skelton is the girl’s mother but police fear for the baby’s safety. CALL POLICE IF YOU SEE THEM.
