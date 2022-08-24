Sailor Tuckers disappearance : Jessica Skelton, Sailor Elizabeth Tucker’s biological mother, is the person of interest

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-24 18:01:09
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1, of Austin. #AmberAlert issued for Austin toddler.
Police say Jessica Skelton, Sailor Elizabeth Tucker’s biological mother, is the person of interest in this case. Police say there is an immediate concern for the child’s safety.
We now have a suspect in Sailor Tuckers disappearance!! JESSICA SKELTON!! PLEASE SHARE!! ** PLEASE DO NOT DISMISS THIS BC SHE IS A WOMAN – SHE COULD BE TRAFFICKING THIS CHILD, SHE CAN HARM HER, SHE IS A THREAT!!
🚨🛑 Sailor Tucker POI in her kidnapping is believed to be Jessica Skelton 🚨. Please share. pic.twitter.com/l5r0nJ28JK
— LadyJustice ⚖️ (@Breannabanna80) August 24, 2022
One year old Sailor Tucker was taken by a woman named Jessica Skelton. Law enforcement officials believe that the child is in grave danger.
If you have any information please call APD
Austin Police Department
512-974-5250#SailorTucker #AMBERAlert #AustinTX https://t.co/gjq24aixuU pic.twitter.com/IeGu7wJb7q
— Angel (@WhyNot_RESISTS) August 24, 2022
