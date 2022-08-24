Omari Missing : Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old boy in the West Midlands area ,

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old boy Omari and are now in a position to share more images of the teenager to hopefully help locate him. Omari has been missing from the West Midlands area since Saturday, August 13,
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old boy Omari and are now in a position to share more images of the teenager to hopefully help locate him. Omari has been missing from the West Midlands area since Saturday, August 13, pic.twitter.com/hvbi0AEqPl
— Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) August 23, 2022
