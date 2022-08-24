Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry Death – Burial News

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

Det Cesar “ Echy ” Echaverry died on 8/17/22, 2 days after he was shot responding to an armed robbery. He was 29, a 5 year veteran & leaves behind his parents & fiancé. , according to the following statements posted on social media.



Today, members of #MiramarPD stood with our public safety brothers and sisters, honoring @MiamiDadePD Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. #RIP #NeverForget Today, members of #MiramarPD stood with our public safety brothers and sisters, honoring @MiamiDadePD Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. #RIP #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/VoIGL35t3w — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 24, 2022

Who is Cesar “Echy” Echaverry.

He was 29, a 5 year veteran & leaves behind his parents & fiancé

Moving tribute this morning in Miami for a fallen hero @MiamiDadePD officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry who lost his life in the line of duty last week May God grant this hero eternal peace pic.twitter.com/8RoJmUlz4R — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 24, 2022 Today we honor Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry who nobly put his life on the line in service to his community and died in the line of duty to protect others.@GovRonDeSantis and I send prayers of strength and peace to his family, friends and @MiamiDadePD. pic.twitter.com/YvNYSMt1Rd — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 24, 2022 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. pic.twitter.com/gue5oQZwug — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) August 17, 2022 Following the tragic passing of @MiamiDadePD Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, the Town of Miami Lakes lowered the flags outside of Town Hall to half-staff in his honor. Today marked the Rendering of Honors for the fallen officer, and the Town offers its highest condolences. pic.twitter.com/reABVfHCEH — Town of Miami Lakes (@MiamiLakesNews) August 24, 2022 .@valdemings doesn’t pay respect to fallen Police Officers in Florida. Cesar “Echy” Echaverry who lost his life in the line of duty last week, didn’t get mention by @valdemings, who has the most horrendous criminal record of any other Congresswoman/Congressmen’s city in America. https://t.co/ZpgDhJyCK1 — olisketchestonight (@olisketchestoo) August 24, 2022 Rebeca Sosa wrote . Detective Cesar “ Echy ” Echaverry is a true hero in our community, whose sacrifice will never be forgotten. I join everyone in offering prayers and deepest condolences to his family, his loved ones, and everyone at.

