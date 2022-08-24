Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry Death – Burial News

Posted on August 24, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-24 19:06:01

Det CesarEchyEchaverry died on 8/17/22, 2 days after he was shot responding to an armed robbery. He was 29, a 5 year veteran & leaves behind his parents & fiancé., according to the following statements posted on social media.


Today, members of #MiramarPD stood with our public safety brothers and sisters, honoring @MiamiDadePD Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. #RIP #NeverForget

Who is Cesar “Echy” Echaverry.

He was 29, a 5 year veteran & leaves behind his parents & fiancé
Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Rebeca Sosa wrote .
Detective CesarEchyEchaverry is a true hero in our community, whose sacrifice will never be forgotten. I join everyone in offering prayers and deepest condolences to his family, his loved ones, and everyone at.

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Today #members #MiramarPD #stood #public #safety #brothers #sisters #honoring #MiamiDadePD #Officer #Cesar #Echy #Echaverry #RIP #NeverForget

Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: