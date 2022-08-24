Len Dawson Death – Dead News : Cigarette chain smoker and Hall of Fame quarterback has died at 87.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-24 15:55:03 Len Dawson, the legendary quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, has died, according to the following statements posted on social media. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to the franchise’s first Super Bowl win, has passed away. He was 87 years old. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to the franchise’s first Super Bowl win, has passed away. He was 87 years old. #NFL https://t.co/hEjPseZvLb — 95.9 FM & AM 610 The Sports Animal (@610KNML) August 24, 2022

Who is Len Dawson ?

Leonard Ray Dawson was an American football quarterback who played in the National Football League and American Football League for 19 seasons, primarily with the Kansas City Chiefs franchise. Wikipedia

Born: June 20, 1935, Alliance, OH

Died: August 24, 2022, Kansas City, KS

Hall of Fame induction: Pro Football Hall of Fame (1987)

Number: 16 (Kansas City Chiefs / Quarterback), 16 (Cleveland Browns / Quarterback), 16 (Pittsburgh Steelers / Quarterback)

Spouse: Jacqueline Puzder (m. 1954–1978), Linda Louise (m. ?–2022)

Education: Purdue University, Alliance High School

Children: Lisa Anne Dawson, Len Dawson, Jr.

Super Bowl IV champion and MVP Len Dawson has died at the age of 87. The QB is a member of the HOF, played for the Steelers, Browns, and Texans (Chiefs), won three AFL championships and received the Pete Rozelle award.

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Len Dawson . This is a development story.

Patrick Mahomes in ’18: “Mr. Dawson is the backbone of this organizatioan. He brought a Super Bowl. To try and carry on that tradition, hopefully bring a Super Bowl to #ChiefsKingdom, is something I’ll strive to do.”

