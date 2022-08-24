Kutin Gyimah Death : 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a cab driver in New York City .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-24 18:01:09
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a cab driver in New York City earlier this month, police said.
Yellow taxi driver Kutin Gyimah, 52, was driving occupants in the Rockaways area in the borough of Queens on Aug. 13 when the passengers allegedly attempted to skip out on the fare.
Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old married man, living in the Bronx with four young children from Ghana…beaten and left to die on the streets. We cannot let this horrific violence be normalized in America.
