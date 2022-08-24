Kawartha Lakes Death : Kawartha Lakes OPP say a child has died after a “tragic farming accident” near Omemee.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Kawartha Lakes OPP say a child has died after a “tragic farming accident” near Omemee.
OPP say officers are investigating after emergency personnel responded to a call regarding a child stuck under a skid steer during the evening of Aug. 23, 2022.
The farm is located on Fox Road north of Omemee in former Emily Township in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
