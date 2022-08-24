Julian H. Robertson Jr Death News : Julian Robertson, a Wall Street investor who with a handful of others pushed short-selling into the mainstream has died.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-24 17:04:08
Julian H. Robertson Jr Has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
Julian Robertson, a Wall Street investor who with a handful of others pushed short-selling into the mainstream, helping to create the modern hedge fund industry, has died at 90.
Julian Robertson, Jr., one of the earliest pioneers in the hedge fund industry, has died. He was 90.
In addition to his decades-long career as a hedge fund manager, Robertson was well known for his philanthropy and for spawning a new generation of successful hedge fund managers.
Robertson died in his Manhattan home from cardiac complications, according to his son Alex.
— NYT Obituaries (@NYTObits) August 24, 2022
Who is Julian Hart Robertson Jr
Julian Hart Robertson Jr. KNZM was an American billionaire hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. Robertson founded Tiger Management, one of the first hedge funds, in 1980. Wikipedia
Died: August 23, 2022 Trending
Born: June 25, 1932, Salisbury, NC
Spouse: Josephine Tucker Robertson (m. 1972–2010)
Education: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Episcopal High School, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School
Children: Alex Robertson, Spencer Robertson, Jay Robertson
Parents: Blanche Robertson, Julian Hart Robertson
Siblings: Wyndham Robertson, Blanche Bacon
Cause of Death.
I had the pleasure of meeting Julian Robertson a few years ago.
He was smart, funny, and full of amazing stories.
RIP to a legend 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l0N2U0QH1u
— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 23, 2022
RIP Julian Robertson👼One of the greatest investors who ever lived
Latest WAYT🎥https://t.co/2N0WnWNlSN pic.twitter.com/XWfHEdkRB5
— The Compound (@TheCompoundNews) August 24, 2022
“In baseball, you can hit 40 home runs on a single-A-league team and never get paid a thing. But in a hedge fund, you get paid on your batting average. So you go to the worst league you can find, where there’s the least competition.”
-Julian Robertson
— Barry Ritholtz (@ritholtz) August 24, 2022
