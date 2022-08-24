Julian H. Robertson Jr Death News : Julian Robertson, a Wall Street investor who with a handful of others pushed short-selling into the mainstream has died.

2022-08-24 17:04:08

Julian H. Robertson Jr Has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.



Julian Robertson, a Wall Street investor who with a handful of others pushed short-selling into the mainstream, helping to create the modern hedge fund industry, has died at 90.

Julian Robertson, Jr., one of the earliest pioneers in the hedge fund industry, has died. He was 90.

In addition to his decades-long career as a hedge fund manager, Robertson was well known for his philanthropy and for spawning a new generation of successful hedge fund managers.

Robertson died in his Manhattan home from cardiac complications, according to his son Alex.