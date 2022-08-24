Jerry Allison Death News : Jerry Allison, a drummer who played and co-wrote songs with Buddy Holly, has died.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-24 19:48:09

Jerry Allison, an architect of rock drumming who played and co-wrote songs with childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” has died. He was 82. His death was confirmed Wednesday by a spokesperson for Gold Mountain Entertainment, which manages Holly’s one-time backing band The Crickets, of which Allison was the last surviving original member. Further details of his death were not immediately available. NBCNews: Jerry Allison, a drummer who played and co-wrote songs with Buddy Holly, has died at the age of 82. https://t.co/wLClADFPjT — The Believer ™ (@maxvaldes) August 24, 2022

Who is Jerry Ivan Allison

Jerry Ivan Allison was an American musician, best known as the drummer for The Crickets and co-writer of their hits “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue”, recorded with Buddy Holly. His only solo chart entry on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Real Wild Child”, issued in 1958 under the name Ivan.

Born: August 31, 1939, Hillsboro, TX

Died: August 22, 2022

Very sorry to hear Jerry Allison of the Crickets has died at 82, on right in this 1997 photo with band mates et moi. With Buddy Holly and Joe B Mauldin, Jerry helped invent the pop group, the rock band, and start a musical revolution that would change lives. A lovely chap. RIP pic.twitter.com/kNQ4KKcvaY — Will Birch (@Will_Birch) August 22, 2022

Y’all, drummer Jerry Allison, last of the original Crickets, died yesterday. Jerry & Buddy Holley were friends in Lubbock. They started The Crickets along with Joe Maudlin and Nikki Sullivan. Jerry Allison co-wrote “Peggy Sue” & “That’ll Be the Day.” A bit of history is gone. pic.twitter.com/2xbw63GfhM — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) August 23, 2022 Buddy The Musical wrote

Rest in peace Jerry ‘JI’ Allison. A true innovator and inspiration, who will be much missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. And the rest will just be Rock & Roll…

📷 Jerry Allison with Paul Hipp, our first Buddy. Pic 2: Paul Hipp with the CricketsStars and Cars Superstar_Cars wrote Sad news. RIP Jerry Allison, musician, songwriter and famed drummer of The Crickets. Buddy Holly and The Crickets on a visit to Longbridge in March 1958 during their tour of the UK. Top to bottom: Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly and Joe B. Mauldin (📷 BMC) Recent Stories. BREAKING

