Janet Jackson’s 1989 music video for ‘Rhythm Nation.

Posted on August 24, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-23 19:02:40
Janet Jackson’s 1989 music video for ‘Rhythm Nation’ has the power to crash old laptops while being played due to a natural resonant frequency from the track.

The phenomenon is compared to an opera singer breaking glass with their voice.

 

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Janet #Jacksons #music #video #Rhythm #Nation #power #crash #laptops #played #due #natural #resonant #frequency #trackThe #phenomenon #compared #opera #singer #breaking #glass #voice

Post Views: 4

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: