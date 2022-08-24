LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Janet Jackson’s 1989 music video for ‘Rhythm Nation’ has the power to crash old laptops while being played due to a natural resonant frequency from the track.
The phenomenon is compared to an opera singer breaking glass with their voice.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 23, 2022
