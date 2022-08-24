Jaimie Branch Death – Dead News : Brooklyn Trumpeter Jaimie Branch fly or die has died.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-24 16:45:47 Jaimie Branch Has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Such sad news…Brooklyn NY-based composer, trumpeter, and singer jaimie branch has passed away. She was 39. Known to many as Breezy, she was super talented and incredibly inspiring. Her spirit and music touched so many people. Such sad news…Brooklyn NY-based composer, trumpeter, and singer jaimie branch has passed away. She was 39. Known to many as Breezy, she was super talented and incredibly inspiring. Her spirit and music touched so many people. https://t.co/rG2Mdn7hhV pic.twitter.com/ssmskUaKAk — Folk Radio (@FRUK) August 24, 2022

At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her family, friends and community are heart broken. pic.twitter.com/nGAkHpfPab — International Anthem (@intlanthem) August 23, 2022

Who is Jaimie Branch ?

Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and teacher; she touched countless numbers of people with her music and spirit, both of which are fearless, truthful and beautiful, and will live on in hearts and ears forever.

International Anthem.

Jaimie’s family asks not just for your thoughts and prayers but also for your action. Show your love and support for your family and friends and anyone who may be in need — just like Jaimie did for all of us. According to International Anthem (@intlanthem) on social media.

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Jaimie Branch. This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Greg Fisk wrote

Crushing news. What a talent and spirit. Love and condolences to her family and friends. Too soon. She lives on in her music that has touched many. @intlanthem wrote

I am so so so sad to read this news. I had the best time with Jaimie when she was a guest on my radio show a few months ago. I was just talking about her on Monday night about that time. My heart goes out to her family and friends. She was such a treasure & will be very missed. Paul Howland wrote

I’m sorry to hear this. Jaimie looks like someone I would have liked to buy a drink. Absolutely no connection, but it came up on my Twitter feed. Sending best wishes to all. George Crowley wrote

Absolutely horrible. What a gigantic loss. Sincerest condolences to her family, friends and label.

Wealth Squad Church Mother. WeepinProphet wrote

Oh no. Such sad, shocking news. She was a brilliant artist. Her passing is a major loss to us all. Courage and strength to those feeling this most acutely in this difficult time. last year. I’m not a jazz fan at all, but was drawn in by their intensity and free-spirited performance. It was literally incredible. Such sad news.

Dusty Groove This is very sad news. There was still so much music to be plucked out of the sky by her.Dusty Groove So sorry to hear that, I meet her in Lisbon last month and she was so gifted and

still with a lot to give to the the music.

