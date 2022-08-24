Gerald Potterton Death News : Gerald Potterton has died. He created some of the most iconic National Film Board films,

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Gerald Potterton has died. He created some of the most iconic National Film Board films, including The Railrodder, which starred Buster Keaton in one of his last ever roles. He also directed the cult classic Heavy Metal.
He also earned 3 Oscar nominations
— Canadian History Ehx (Craig Baird) (@CraigBaird) August 24, 2022
