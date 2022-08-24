Gerald Potterton Death News : Gerald Potterton has died. He created some of the most iconic National Film Board films,

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-24 19:07:45

Gerald Potterton has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.



Gerald Potterton has died. He created some of the most iconic National Film Board films, including The Railrodder, which starred Buster Keaton in one of his last ever roles. He also directed the cult classic Heavy Metal.

He also earned 3 Oscar nominations Gerald Potterton has died. He created some of the most iconic National Film Board films, including The Railrodder, which starred Buster Keaton in one of his last ever roles. He also directed the cult classic Heavy Metal.

He also earned 3 Oscar nominationshttps://t.co/hFIRQ9V8EX — Canadian History Ehx (Craig Baird) (@CraigBaird) August 24, 2022

Who is Gerald Potterton

Gerald Potterton is a British–Canadian director, writer, producer and animator. He is best known for directing the cult classic Heavy Metal and his animation work on Yellow Submarine.

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Gerald Potterton This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Recent Stories. BREAKING

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter. #Gerald #Potterton #died #created #iconic #National #Film #Board #films #including #Railrodder #starred #Buster #Keaton #roles #directed #cult #classic #Heavy #MetalHe #earned #Oscar #nominations

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Reddit

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



